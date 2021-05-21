More details expected soon on areas of interest

The Health Ministry will be giving an update on all potential areas of interest later today.

This comes as there are a number of areas, including Shop N Save Supermarket in Nabua have been cordoned off.

With numerous reports coming in from residents of Waila in Nausori and Tacirua, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says he will reveal details once everything is verified and on hand.

As of this morning, Muanikoso, Nasinu has been fully locked down.

Police say it is working with the Health Ministry on all matters.

There are two sets of clusters within Muanikoso, with one being the family of an Extra Supermarket employee and her neighbours, while another person is related to the Nadali, Nausori cluster.