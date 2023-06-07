More consultations needed: Ratu Jone

Ratu Jone Rasari while making a submission to the Great Council of Chiefs Review Team in Nailega, Tailevu today.

There is a lack of consultation between the public and government that needs to be urgently addressed.

This was revealed by Verata, Ucunivanua villager, Ratu Jone Rasari while making a submission to the Great Council of Chiefs Review Team in Nailega, Tailevu today.

Ratu Jone says this was evident during the previous government and no change is seen with the current coalition government.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Jone says the consultations are necessary as the issues discussed are concerns relating to the vanua.

He has also requested the GCC Review team to remain apolitical and be registered as a non-government organisation.

The Verata, Ucunivanua villager has also called on the team to review the i-Taukei Land Trust Board as it generates a huge amount of revenue.

Ratu Jone says there is also a need for the GCC to stress to families of the importance education as it will help in the discipline of children.

The GCC Review consultation continues in Nailega village in Tailevu.