More artefacts on display at the museums

There is a lot more on display now in the Fiji Museum compared to before.

This was highlighted by the Acting Director of the Fiji Museum, Dr. Katherine Talei Igglesden, during the opening of the Voyagers exhibition recently.

Igglesden says that previously, in 2022, there were only 86 objects in the voyages exhibition, and now there are over 250 in this space.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are really trying hard to connect and engage with as many of our community members as possible, and of course, what better day than the International Museum Day? What better day to open exhibition space and then to celebrate the importance of museums to everybody around the world?”

The remaining areas of the museums will be opened in the coming days, with three exhibitions spaces just in time for Ratu Sukuna Day.

The acting director of the Fiji Museum also acknowledged the support that the community places in them to be able to share their cultural heritage and their treasure with others.