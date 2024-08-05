MoH boosts anti-drug efforts

The Ministry of Health is stepping up its efforts in the fight against drugs, with work underway to train staff so they can identify patients who are victims of drug abuse.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they have noted an increase in drug overdose cases; therefore, it is important to have the right expertise to handle the patients correctly.

The Health Minister agrees that this new trend is putting a strain on the Ministry’s resources and capabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“But look, in cases like that, that is what I believe the Ministry is lacking, the capacity to deal with drug issues. And we are strengthening that and ensuring that we build capacity within our medical officers and our frontline workers who deal with this.”



Health Minister, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

Dr Lalabalavu adds that up-skilling medical staff will be helpful.

“It is about building the capacity and how they can identify drug-related cases. In doing so, treating what they are presented with and ensuring that they are referred to the relevant department, such as St. Giles or any NGO that is looking after that space.”

The Health Ministry states that they aim to ensure that healthcare facilities are better equipped to manage the needs of patients suffering from drug-related issues.