MoH admits to shortfalls

The Ministry of Health has admitted to a number of shortfalls after Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Emmanuel revealed it as one of eight ministries being high risk.

Emmanuel announced that these ministries have either not met audit standards or are ignoring auditor-general recommendations, among many other reasons.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, while acknowledging the classification, did admit the poor state of health in the country but said they are working on improvements.

“No one can deny this. Maintenance remains constrained due to neglect over decades by the previous government, and the Ministry of Health has now recruited technical personnel at some locations. Nevertheless, in the past two years, the Ministry has been vigilant in conducting routine inspections and timely repairs.”

Meanwhile, Ravunawa also acknowledges the Public Accounts Committee recommendation to improve internal control mechanisms, accountability, and transparency in the ministry.

He says they view being classified as a high-risk agency as a responsibility to drive reforms within.

Ravunawa adds that the ministry continues to draft standard operating procedures to standardize submissions and reporting.

