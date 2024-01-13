MoE to enhance school leaders training

There is a need to invest more in training school leaders to enhance the growth of educational institutions.

This was highlighted by Minister Aseri Radrodro while launching the School Planning and Training of Trainers Program yesterday.

Radrodro says the reinstatement of the MOE Training Unit shows the government’s commitment to the enhancement of education through regular and robust training.

He adds that training is an area that needs to be enhanced.

The Minister also emphasizes that this year their goal is to improve service delivery to serve stakeholders and ensure that teaching and learning is enhanced in all 900 schools.