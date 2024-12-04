Mobile scam drains over $600,000 from victims

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga revealed that the MPAiSA scam alone is estimated to have cost victims a staggering $614,435

Prosecutors need to undergo specialized training to effectively tackle the complexities of digital offenses as there is an increase in cyber-enabled crime in Fiji.

Turaga says the Fiji Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department is currently investigating 650 cybercrime cases, further emphasizing the scale of the problem.

He stresses that addressing these challenges requires equipping prosecutors with the skills to handle emerging forms of crime.

“The need for continued learning by prosecutors on specialized areas of interest is growing. The need for collaboration with development partners who can provide technical and targeted training is crucial. These trainings have boosted the prosecutor’s knowledge in special areas. Apart from the cyber and digital evidence training, trainings in forensic evidence, assets recovery, money laundering, virtual assets, and mutual legal assistance have now been explored more than ever before.”

Turaga adds the programs are bolstered through partnerships with development organizations, providing technical and targeted assistance.

He says that Office of Director of Public Prosecution has also embarked on a volunteer legal internship program.

He adds that the move is part of its succession planning and strategic direction.