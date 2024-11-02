MOB praised for their efforts of support

Head of Performance for the Fijian Drua Naca Cawanibuka

Head of Performance for the Fijian Drua Naca Cawanibuka has commended the enduring support of his fellow alumni towards Marist Brothers High School.

Speaking at the 2024 Marist Old Boys Bazaar in Lautoka, Cawanibuka emphasizes the importance of camaraderie among alumni in fostering a supportive environment for current students.

Cawanibuka who is also an Old Boy stresses that the gathering showcases the strength of the Marist family and the impact they can have together in support current students and the school.

“I’d just like to congratulate Maris old boys for all the great work that goes behind the scenes to continue to help our school and help our current students who go on and they, you know, contribute and achieve a lot in life, contribute back to the school, to their families, but also to our nation.”

He also says the bazaar is a good time for the old boys to come and reminisce with their fellow brothers and their families.

The event, which commenced with a mass, aims to strengthen community ties and raise funds for vital projects within the school.

Proceeds from the bazaar will be directed toward capital projects for the Marist Old Boys (MOB) Association and will also help enhance the academic journey and welfare of current students.