Mixed reactions in West on budget announcement

There were mixed reactions toward the National Budget announcement by people in the Western Division.

While some have praised the coalition government for its targeted measures, others have voiced concerns over certain areas that they believe should have been given higher priority.

A key highlight of the budget was the increase in the minimum wage.

Nadi resident Aqela Tuituina says while they are happy with the new wage rate, she believes it should have been implemented now.

“Not to wait until next year because some families on average they cannot afford most of the things I prefer if they could move it this year and not wait until next year.”

Narewa villager Venilovo Vuki says she is glad that the Government has continued with majority of the school assistance.

Vuki says one in particular is the back-to-school $200 assistance which will help alot of families.

“As a mother of one, with the assistance given by the government, it’s okay for myself and my husband, but normally I always think of those that have more kids in the family. That is where my heart goes to, like if they can be able to afford with a number of kids in the family.”}

Lautoka resident Jan Nissar says the budget did not focus on creating job.

“I don’t think it’s a very good budget because there’s nothing in it to for job creation purposes I think and you know with the minimum wage as well I think it’ll create an inflationary impact and it’ll affect small to medium businesses.”

Another resident of Lautoka Adi Laisa Tokalauvere says they expected more from the minimum wage rate.

“We employees were expecting more on the increase of minimum wage as there is a high cost of living, also VAT to be reduced.”

In addition to the wage hike, the budget also includes provisions for back-to-school assistance, a pay increase for civil servants, and FNPF payouts.

These measures were well-received by several individuals who see them as beneficial for various sectors of the community.