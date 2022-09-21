Ministry yet to finalize night shelter plans

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation will finalize its agreement with service providers in a few weeks to provide night shelters for homeless people across the country.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the shelter will also accommodate the sickly and those who are mentally challenged.

She adds that for now, they are working on how the project will be implemented.

“They will be able to secure a shelter whichever service provider we are going to choose, where they’ll be provided with not only a bed to sleep but a nice decent meal, a hot meal and breakfast for them in the morning.”

Akbar adds they are in discussions with various organizations which are keen to be part of this project.