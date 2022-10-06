Ministry works on new guideline project

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Economy through the assistance of the Asian Development Bank is finalizing the new guideline on “Strengthening the Framework and Processes for Appraisal of Public Sector Investment Project”.

The training on Building Climate and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure is part of the appraisal process that has been organized by the Budget and Planning Division from 4 to 6 October 2022.

Three Ministries have been selected to attend the training including the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Meteorological Services.

Article continues after advertisement

The three days training will enable participants to understand the new climate change mitigation and climate and disaster requirements and also gain an appreciation for the cross-cutting Government strategies relevant to climate change mitigation and climate and disaster resilience.

It will also highlight the key concepts relating to climate and disaster risk management, and familiarize with available tools and datasets.

The rollout of the new Guideline is expected in the new financial year.