Ministry urges vigilance against waterborne diseases

Following the heavy rain and flooding across parts of Fiji, the National Disaster Management Office is urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from waterborne illnesses.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko highlighted the increased risk of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever, and Diarrhea following flood events.

Soko says while the Ministry of Health is leading awareness efforts, the NDMO has also launched a campaign to ensure widespread knowledge of the potential dangers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have started media campaign of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever, and Diarrhea and again as a known fact in Fiji we have a lot of people dying more from LTDD then the impact of flooding.”

Soko is urging Fijians to take preventative measures against waterborne illnesses.

“We cannot reiterate strongly enough the need for people to please look after yourself, your families and your surroundings, make sure that your children are protected at all times.”

The health ministry is also reminding Fijians to take heed of the advisories.