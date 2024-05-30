Ministry to seek approval for teacher salary increase

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry will be approaching Cabinet shortly to seek its endorsement for a proper adjustment and increase in the salary bands for teachers.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that the Ministry is aware of the grievances raised by teachers regarding the need for salary increases.

He emphasizes that this move will come with appropriate recognition of teachers’ efforts, qualifications, experiences and tenacity in enduring the challenges of their role.

Radrodro highlighted this in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

He mentioned that he had visited Wainimakutu Primary and Secondary School, SDA Primary School, Navunikabi Catholic School and Namosi Secondary School.

Radrodro notes that he met with teachers, students, school management and parents. He says it allowed him to discuss various needs and the government’s commitment to effectively support schools and management in every way possible.

The visits, he adds also allowed him to inspire students to pursue a purposeful educational journey and to plan for their future career goals. Radrodro reminded teachers that teaching is a noble profession and that the Government fully supports and appreciates the role they play in the lives of young people.

Meanwhile, the two teacher unions have threatened to go on strike if teachers do not receive a pay increase.

This is in response to the Government’s move to increase the salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament.