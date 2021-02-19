Ministry to open another office in the west

The Ministry of Lands has plans to open another office in the west to meet the demand.

Minister Jone Usamate says this is in line with the Civil Service Reform in decentralizing its services to the public and will be either in Nadi or Sigatoka.

As part of the reform, Usamate yesterday opened a new lands department office in Rakiraki.

“The Rakiraki office will be responsible for the delivery of service of 3240 lease files, this includes 1546 files for Tavua and 1694 files for Rakiraki and a team of five dedicated officials will be serving the two districts.”

The Minister says the Rakiraki office will carry on the normal operation of general customer services and ground works such as lease inspection, file submissions for a new lease application, and consent to land dealings, complaints and general land enquiries.