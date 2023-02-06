Ministry to look after street dwellers

[File Photo]

Minister for Children, Women and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya is aware of the increasing number of street dwellers and efforts are in place to assist them.

Tabuya says the latest statistics are shocking, and they also reveal that a lot of these people have psychosocial or mental health issues.

The Minister says she is looking at setting up a place, particularly in the capital city, but not limited to other centres that can provide them meals.

Article continues after advertisement

“And just from the statistics on our people living on the street, there is evidence to show that a lot of them have psychosocial issues, they have mental health issues, which is why they’re not returning to their homes. They prefer to be out in the open rather than in a closed area. Certainly, we need to, as a ministry number one, look at a safe space where we can bring them together to be able to provide those services for them.”

Tabuya has also acknowledged the efforts of some who have been feeding the homeless.