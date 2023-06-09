Ministry to further boost floriculture industry

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to working with the floriculture farmers and will accept any new ideas suggested.

Speaking at the Floriculture Farmers Forum in Nadi this week, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says the floriculture industry has huge potential.

He says this is because it is not only a source of livelihood for many women but also a major contributor to the nation’s economy.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Rayalu says in the 2022-2023 financial year, the Ministry supported 344 women at a total cost of $300,000 and will seek additional funding for floriculture in the next budget.

While commending the women for keeping the floriculture industry alive, the minister encouraged the women to have big dreams and think of bigger possibilities in the industry since they have the resources and understanding.