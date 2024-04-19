Ministry to decide on Namosi Joint Venture soon

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has almost completed the processes in terms of renewing the Namosi Joint Venture Project Special Prospecting License.

This was the confirmation given by Minister responsible, Filimoni Vosarogo while responding to a question posed by the members of the opposition regarding the project, which has been in its prospecting stages since the last decade.

Vosarogo says they are currently working on the final phase of the process before a decision is finalized.

The license was due for renewal in August last year and was on hold by the Ministry.

“There is only one outstanding method that we’re going to be attending to the week after next, and after that, a decision will be made by my office on the SPL.”

FBCNews recently visited the Namosi landowners regarding the Namosi Joint Venture, and they do not agree with the renewal of the NJV Special Prospecting License.

Landowners in Namosi and Waidina in Naitasiri have consistently opposed the renewal of the SPL, expressing concerns about the potential environmental and social impacts of mining activities in the area.

Namosi Joint Venture, led by Australian-based Newcrest Mining Limited, was first granted a Special Prospecting License (SPL) in 2001 to explore minerals, and the license has been renewed several times to ensure that the company carries out a thorough exploration with extensive research of the mineral prospects.