Ministry receives disciplinary issues regarding teachers

The Ministry of Education is receiving a lot of disciplinary issues regarding teachers.

Minister Premila Kumar says this is becoming very concerning, adding that it needs to be addressed to create a level playing field for teachers.

She adds that they have received all kinds of issues, which include teachers having affairs with students.

“If I meet with the school management team, they will be complaining about extramarital affairs. The second issue is having affairs with students, and the third issue is spreading lies in the community. And, of course, hitting a child. We have received complaints even regarding sexual harassment and sex offenses.”

Kumar says these are concerning as teachers have a lot of respect in their community.

She adds that a team is looking into such issues.

The Minister says that the ministry has introduced the Talanoa platform and helpline for teachers to communicate.