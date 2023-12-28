Ministry prioritizes vocational skills

The Education Ministry is pushing for vocational studies in the school system.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says this will provide a viable career path for youth.

Kuruleca adds that technical and vocational education and training will provide students with skill sets that can help them secure employment.

“They make up the bulk of the workforce. And if you see that data, it’s also saying that the youth or that those young people are TVET or vocational types of skills, which means that we need to have more people trained in TVET.”

Kuruleca adds that the program focuses on critical areas such as bus driving, heavy machinery operation, and mechanics.

According to the Permanent Secretary, they are taking proactive measures to bridge the gap between the available workforce and industry requirements.