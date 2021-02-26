Ministry of Health receives 22,000 COVID test kits

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has received 22,000 GeneXpert test kits valued at around $900,000.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new test kits will strengthen their capacity to screen samples at the borders and the high-risk community as well.

Dr Waqainabete adds the continuous dialogue between developing partners such as the Asian Development Bank and UNICEF has enabled the procurement of this batch of testing kits.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had 200 tests done yesterday, even though we only have two active cases. We are testing extensively within the community.”

Almost 30,000 tests have been conducted so far and the additional 22,000 GeneXpert kits donated by ADF and UNICEF is expected to further boost Fiji’s testing capacity.

The Health Minister says they hope to continue testing vigorously to ensure Fiji maintains its COVID contained status as we await the beginning of vaccinations locally.