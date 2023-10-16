Ministry leverages locum appointments to bolster workforce

The Ministry of Health is actively tackling a significant shortage of radiographers and medical imaging technologists, a prevailing challenge impacting the public healthcare system.

Director of Human Resources Joe Fuata says the issue has been exacerbated by professionals seeking opportunities in the private sector, where various entities have established their imaging facilities.

Fuata says the Ministry is strategically devising approaches to stem the attrition rate and alleviate the burden of overtime for these crucial healthcare professionals.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Ministry of Health has introduced locum appointments as an innovative solution to tackle the immediate challenge.

He says the Ministry is also collaborating closely with medical superintendents and supervisors, enhancing oversight in overtime approvals.

“To address overtime issues, we’re hoping that by having additional staff wherever there is a need, that it does reduce the overtime. But based on literature, increasing staff numbers does not necessarily mean that we can reduce the overtime hours. So what we’ve actually done is given the onus on the medical superintendents and the supervisors for them to better maneuver and to have better oversight in approving the overtime. So that’s something that over the years we’ve actually tried to strengthen come this financial year.”

He hopes that through the incorporation of part-time locum appointments, the Ministry hopes to achieve a more equitable distribution of workload and a reduction in overtime hours.