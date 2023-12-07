Ministry launches new policy and registration dashboard

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund Pacific, has launched the Fiji National Youth Policy and Online Registration Dashboard.

This marks a significant milestone and commitment to the well-being and growth of Fijian youth.

The Fiji National Youth Policy serves as a blueprint to provide guidance and direction for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other relevant Government ministries and departments to operate collaboratively towards achieving key strategic priority areas for all youth in Fiji.

Minister Jese Saukuru, while launching the policy reflected on the significance of this policy and its evolution over the years.

He adds that the national youth policy recognizes the unlimited potential of young people, embracing their perspectives and providing them with the necessary support and opportunities to thrive.

He further states that the launch of the online registration dashboard features a streamlined and efficient procedure as this dashboard eliminates the need for cumbersome paperwork and facilitates easy registration for youth clubs across Fiji.