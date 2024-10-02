Ministry launches digital project

Work is now underway to reduce dependency on traditional learning materials and integrate digital tools in schools.

This is being done to ensure that education remains resilient.

A Open Distance and Flexible Learning Project was launched at the Suva Grammar School this morning whereby 20 schools from the Suva-Nausori and Nadi-Lautoka corridor will receive direct support and mentoring to ensure that technology is systematically introduced and fully utilized in the classroom.

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Selena Kuruleca says the goal of this project is to support selected pilot schools in adopting technology while also providing the necessary assistance to improve teaching pedagogy through the use of digital tools in the classroom.

Kuruleca adds that, by doing so, the ministry aims to make learning more accessible, engaging, and tailored to the diverse needs of students in Fiji.

“Each of these schools has been provided with interactive touchscreens, specifically designed for the tropical environment of Fiji and built to withstand the tough conditions of our classrooms.”

Kuruleca says that the approach will also encourage and enable educators to bring their own devices into the school, further enhancing the use of technology in teaching.