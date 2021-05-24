Ministry issues warnings to non-compliant developers

The Ministry of Environment has issued warnings to developers who are not complying with their Environment Impact Assessments.

Director for Environment, Sandeep Kaur Singh says in more serious cases they have cancelled some applications and proposed developments will remain on hold if developers do not comply.

“If we find that a number of consultants are not meeting the Environment Management Act in terms of the processes that are required to be followed, the regulation does provide a cancellation of the registration with the Department, after carrying out due diligence that they are not in compliance with the registration.”

Singh says the Ministry also has a database to monitor all developments and keep close tabs on projects.

The EIA Code of Practice is currently under review to ensure that all EIAs are documented, implemented and monitored until projects are complete.