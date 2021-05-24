Home

News

Ministry investigates vaccine-removal scam

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 12:50 pm
Picture shows a group of people falsely claiming that they can remove the COVID-vaccine from peoples’ bodies. [Source: Qalo Sukabula/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health will be lodging a complaint with police to investigate a vaccine removal scam.

Pictures have emerged on social media purportedly showing a group of people falsely claiming that they can remove the COVID-vaccine from peoples’ bodies.

It is alleged that they charge a fee of $25.

Article continues after advertisement

Several pictures have surfaced online, with one showing a woman bleeding from the arm after undergoing the fake vaccine removal procedure.

Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging those responsible not to take advantage of vulnerable Fijians.

“And we would like to advise those who are doing it to stop doing it. It’s a money-making scheme and they must stop doing it.”

Dr. Waqainabete says people are risking their lives as these acts can expose them to infection and there is no means of removing vaccines from a person’s body once they have received their jabs.

