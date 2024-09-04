Ministry intervenes as FRA employees threaten strike

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says they have invited the Fiji Roads Authority and the Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji for voluntary mediation.

This is after the employees of Fiji Roads Authority who are members of the union voted to take possible strike action.

Singh says he has spoken with union secretary and is looking forward to the meeting which is expected to take place next week.

National Secretary John Paul had earlier said that the workers of FRA joined their union and a series of discussions took place between the workers and the union in respect of their terms and conditions.

He said it is shocking to note that FRA which is funded by taxpayers did not have a salary structure or a PMS system in place.

The Union Secretary also said that during their discussions with the management they refused to consider their claims for salary increase based on the unions claim for cost of living adjustments which has not been applied since 2017.

He said the coalition government when it came into power announced the removal of contract-based appointments in civil service however government-owned organizations such as FRA is refusing to let go of contract-based appointments when there is a severe shortage of workers in the construction industry.

Paul said the union conducted a secret ballot for strike action last month under the supervision of Ministry of Employment officers in FRA workstations nationwide.