Ministry embraces AI to modernize OHS systems

The Ministry of Employment is committed to modernizing and digitalizing its own occupational health and safety practices through a major shift and the inclusion of AI in workplaces.

This includes the implementation of a paperless approach for inspectors and reporting as well as transitioning to cashless systems and online services to support businesses.

However, the shift and transition has been quite a challenge to many, pushing for better incentives and frameworks.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says this will mean inspectors will just carry a tablet and perform their duties on what is required digitally from recorded data transmitted to the center, and there will be no more handling of cash, which is a high risk as well.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a concept confined to science fiction. It has arrived in the Pacific and Fiji and fundamentally transformed how we work by streamlining routine tasks and has become an indispensable tool for businesses striving to stay competitive in an ever-evolving world of work.”

He says these initiatives aim to create a safe and advanced workforce in Fiji with further insights on AI’s role in OHS inspections, reshaping the nature of work and the future of work.

Close to hundreds of employer representatives, workers, and organizations were today part of the commemoration workshop for the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Labasa, with the theme Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization at Work.

