Ministry deploys teams to deliver ration to residents

Ministry of Economy is deploying its team to deliver food packs in the Narere Stage 1 lockdown area.

This as residents in the area were seen protesting this morning claiming they have not had food for days now and were calling for rations.

Ration coordinator, Kamal Goundar, has confirmed that more than 100 packs will be distributed.

Goundar says time is a factor to consider and the leftover deliveries will be done tomorrow.

Pictures and videos of the protest appeared on social media and police were at the scene to ensure that all residents are safe.

The Muanikoso containment zone went on lockdown three weeks ago following positive cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Goundar says as of this afternoon more than 140 food packs have been delivered in Muanikoso housing and settlement.

Muanikoso squatter settlement resident Ravikash Chand has confirmed that they have received 140 packs which they have distributed to other families.

Chand says today is the 17th day since they went into lockdown.