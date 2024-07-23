Ministry declares end to leptospirosis and dengue outbreaks

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has announced the end of the leptospirosis and dengue outbreak.

The outbreak of leptospirosis in the Western Division and Kadavu and the outbreak of dengue fever in the Western Division and Ovalau were declared on April 29th this year.

The Ministry says a declining trend of case numbers has been seen in these areas in recent weeks, with case numbers now at expected levels for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry advises the public to continue to be vigilant about preventing infection with these diseases as cases do occur outside outbreak periods.