Ministry considers reforms for enhanced social assistance

Assistant Minister Social Protection Sashi Kiran

The Ministry of Social Protection is considering several program and policy reforms to ensure that social assistance beneficiaries are receiving sufficient support.

While speaking in Parliament yesterday, Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says they are currently undertaking a range of operational reforms to ensure the system delivers transparent and cost-effective support to people.

Kiran says this includes ensuring the public has access to information and understands their social protection entitlements and setting up mechanisms for effectively responding to complaints.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that they are also strengthening tools to measure how well Fiji’s social protection system is working.

Kiran says they are digitizing social protection and developing a new automated integrated beneficiary management system to make it easier and more cost-effective for the government to deliver and for beneficiaries to access social protection.