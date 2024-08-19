Ministry aware of former PALM workers death: Singh

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [File Photo]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has confirmed that his Ministry is aware of the case recently posted on Facebook, relating to a former Pacific Australian Labour Mobility female worker who passed away in June.

Singh highlights the deceased worker, Christine Lewailagi departed Fiji to work for Midfield Meat Group in Victoria in May 2022 under the scheme.

He states that on 17 June 2024, the Ministry received the incident notification from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations which highlighted that Lewailagi was suffering from a headache a week earlier and was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the woman was transported to Austin Hospital in Melbourne the same weekend for further assessment and underwent two surgeries for a brain tumour.

He adds the report also highlighted that she was on life-support and may not recover, which was very unfortunate.

The Minister says Lewailagi passed away on 19 June 2024 without recovery and her body was repatriated back on 6th July for burial in Fiji.

The Employment Minister further highlights that the employment conditions and issues highlighted in the social media are being looked at with deep concern through the Country Liaison Officer based in Victoria to ensure that the issues highlighted are addressed accordingly.

Singh stresses that the Officer together with the Department will verify issues with the employer and the Fijian workers to ensure that the welfare of all those engaged under the scheme are well protected and they are treated with respect.

He adds the Fiji government through the Employment Ministry will be visiting the PALM workers in October.

Singh says they will meet the Australian counterparts, employers and Fijian workers under the scheme to discuss issues such as racism and bullying, workloads, exploitation, threats, unsafe practices, unfair termination, and forced labour.

Singh says the Ministry will strengthen its collaboration with Australian authorities and employers for better oversight mechanisms and ensure compliance with fair labour practices.

He adds this will involve regular workplace inspections and audits, and a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of exploitation or mistreatment.

Meanwhile in a statement this afternoon, the Australian High Commission in Fiji confirms that the Australian government is aware of the allegations made in a post shared on Facebook and LinkedIn on 18 August 2024.

It says that the Australian government takes all allegations of worker mistreatment seriously and immediately investigates.

An Australian Government spokesperson says the wellbeing of Pacific and Timor-Leste workers in Australia is of the highest priority for the Government.

The spokesperson says they are in contact with the Fiji Government on this matter, but for reasons of privacy and out of respect for individuals and their families, the Australian Government cannot comment directly on these allegations.

The spokesperson adds all Pacific and Timor-Leste workers participating in the PALM scheme have the same workplace rights and protections as Australian workers.

The statement states that where breaches of Australian law are identified, these are referred to the appropriate authority or regulator.