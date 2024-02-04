Ministries collaborate to assist resource owners

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs held a meeting at the Forestry Training Centre in Colo-i-Suva to explore collaboration opportunities for the benefit of resource owners in the fisheries and forestry sectors.

The meeting aimed to strengthen ties, understand each other’s goals, and identify areas of synergy. Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka, emphasized the need for collaboration to enhance service delivery and empower resource owners.

The partnership is facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two ministries.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Discussions included financial and investment literacy for resource owners in the forestry and fisheries sectors.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs expressed readiness to support and partner with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.