Minister urges rich nations to support green transition

Sugar Minister, Charan Jeath Singh

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says Fiji’s industry has suffered over $1 billion in financial losses due to climate change.

While speaking at a COP29 side event focused on sector-based green transitions, he called on rich countries to stop working against small states.

Singh says Fiji’s sugar mills have been devastated by category 5 cyclones and farmers are facing increased heat stress, saltwater intrusions and unpredictable rainfall.

Article continues after advertisement

He urged the developed countries to accelerate the green transition in both urban and rural sectors to meet urgent climate targets of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Singh says that Fiji’s sugar industry is a source of livelihood for over 10,000 farmers

Singh emphasizes the green transition in the sugar industry, is critical for building resilience to climate change and ensuring long-term economic stability.

He outlined Fiji’s plans to transform the industry into a renewable energy sector by developing sugar-based biofuels, such as ethanol, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%. Fiji

The Minister adds that they are also exploring partnerships to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel in collaboration with Fiji Airways to further reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Singh states that they want to make Fiji’s sugar sector a base for hydrogen production, which will not only help to drive the green transition but also help to drive green energy transitions in sectors such as shipping.

He highlights that this is an essential step forward in making Fiji a hydrogen hub on the green shipping corridor across the Blue Pacific.