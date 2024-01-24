Minister tours Mua Solar Farm

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Mua Solar Farm project on Taveuni, anticipated to provide additional electricity to the grid on the island, is near completion.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka toured the project site yesterday.

The initiative is sponsored by the Korean International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with the Fiji Government through the Energy Fiji Authority.

It has a total of 2880 solar panels, with each panel producing 370 watts of electricity.

Ditoka also visited Hydro Taveuni Pte Limited as a part of this tour.