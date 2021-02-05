Minister denies claims of negligence

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has denied claims by a Savusavu family that Adalyn Ramatau, died because the medical staff were not available in the emergency room.

Speaking to FBC News Dr Waqainabete clarified that Adalyn was already in a critical condition when she arrived at the Savusavu Hospital on Sunday morning.

He says claim by the family that no doctor or nurse was available in the emergency room is false as Adalyn’s husband was assisted by a health inspector at the door as soon as they arrived.

Article continues after advertisement

“Somebody was shouting that she needed oxygen. They rushed her to the emergency department where there were two nurses. The Doctor was in the ward. She was notified and she came running over into the emergency department and they began treatment. Initial investigations it is revealed that unfortunately, the lady was very unwell when she came in with an asthma attack. But from the history that has been gathered from family and those that had brought her in that day, it was noted that she is a known case of asthma.”

Dr Waqainabete says all the necessary medication that is normally given to an asthma patient including oxygen was given.

He adds discussions were also done that the patient needs to be immediately transferred to Labasa Hospital but due to TC Ana this was impossible and Adalyn passed on at around midday on Sunday.

The Minister has also clarified claims made by the family that the back-up generator to keep Adalyn’s body at the morgue was not working.

He says there are two generators in the hospital which power all the essential services in the hospital, including three of the berths in the mortuary.

“When she had passed on this discussion was done with the family that already the mortuary had filled its quota of three berths that were powered by the generator and according to the report that came through to us the family had volunteered to bring a generator specifically to keep the deceased at the morgue.”

The Minister adds by 6 pm the power was restored and the Hospital was fully energized.