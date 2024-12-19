Minister calls for safety at sea this season

[File Photo]

All boat operators, passengers, and the general public are being urged to prioritize safety and adhere to maritime regulations when planning trips to the outer islands.

Transportation Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says extra vigilance is needed to ensure safe and responsible sea travel as the country enters the festive season.

He highlighted the importance of following safety guidelines and called on all Fijians who will be traveling to always check the weather forecast and to adjust travel plans accordingly if conditions worsen.

The minister remained boat operators to adhere to maritime regulations by ensuring there were life jackets for all passengers and certified and licensed captains in charge of vessels and he called on them to strictly adhere to passenger and crew limits.

Tuisawau said weather awareness and preparedness before departure and during the journey were critical, and operators were responsible for ensuring their vessels were in good working order.

He also said, in response to the increased demand for maritime travel over the festive period, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will intensify its surveillance and inspections at key ports and jetties and any non-compliant or unsafe operations will be promptly addressed.

Tuisawau said through enhanced monitoring and cooperation with partners, they aimed to ensure that everyone enjoyed a safe and happy holiday season.

He also urged the public to take an active role in ensuring their safety by choosing licensed and regulated operators for their travel.

Tuisawau encouraged passengers to report any safety issues immediately to MSAF officers, who would ensure swift corrective action.