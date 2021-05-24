Open Taxi rank begins from next month

Fiji will now do away with the Base and Stand system and adopt the Open Taxi Ranking System from the 25th of next month.

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the most significant change in the taxi industry in 33 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has a total of 4,222 valid taxi permit holders who will now operate from one of the 453 open taxi ranks, 264 existing ranks and 135 new ones.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should note that this policy does not apply to private taxi bases, which are a commercial arrangement between the taxi operators and the base owners. But taxis operating from private taxi bases will not be allowed to pick up passengers outside of their private base of operation or from any of the 453 open taxi ranks”.

Minister for Transport, Faiyaz Koya, says in the ranking system, taxis will operate on a First-In-First-Out basis or rotational basis at the ranks.

“That means that the first taxi to arrive at any rank will be the first to take on passengers. As and when taxis arrive at the ranks they will have access to passengers, and move out and then queue up after the last taxi on its return at any allocated rank”.

Koya has urged taxi commuters and passengers that this will also mean that they will need to change their way of using taxis.

He adds that this will also help to relieve congestion and provide a more orderly environment on our roads, especially with taxi services.