Mill's future hinges on upcoming report

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is awaiting a report from the Food and Agriculture on the Penang Sugar Mill’s operations, performance, and future.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh expects the report by month’s end, saying it will be crucial for future decisions about the mill in Rakiraki.

“Once the report comes out, that’s when we will decide where and how we will progress with the Rakiraki mill.”

The government plans a new Penang Mill and is considering importing white sugar due to high demand.

Currently, only 10,000 sugarcane farmers are active and need support to increase production.