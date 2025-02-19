Millions needed to fix infrastructure

[File Photo]

The government has revealed that millions of dollars in concessional loan funding are crucial to addressing critical infrastructure gaps in Fiji.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, explained that securing both grant funding and highly concessional loans for essential projects—such as roads, sewerage systems, and hospitals—is a top priority.

He added that they are working with development partners, including multilateral banks, to finance these vital projects, which are key to national development.

Professor Prasad also outlined development plans for Vanua Levu, emphasizing that regional infrastructure needs are being prioritized as part of the broader national agenda.

“We are talking to the Chinese government about grants. Australia is providing a lot of support, a lot of help in the area of education and health. We built so many schools in the last one year with the help of the Australian government.”

Professor Prasad says the government is committed to improving vital services across Fiji, ensuring long-term growth, and enhancing the quality of life for all.

