Military joins recovery efforts

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says the advance team has been tasked to provide immediate action of support for recovery to help restore the lives of over 100,000 people in Vanuatu.

A team of personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has been deployed to support efforts of recovery following the devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Villa, the Capital of Vanuatu on Tuesday.

In his address at the farewell for the troop, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka emphasized the gravity of their responsibility to restore the lives affected by the earthquake.

“I think you can anticipate retaining the main body. That’s my thoughts. But I think they’ll need your expertise and experience when you’re there on the ground and handing over the experience that you have to the main body.”

Ditoka urged the personnel to prepare for the possibility of extended service, due to the uncertainty surrounding the duration of their deployment.

“I am not sure how this is going to pan out, but that’s my concept of the advance party. So be prepared for that, you might not be coming back, but if you do come back, then that’s ok.”

As the RFMF troop departs for Vanuatu; they face considerable challenges with aftershocks and the threat of a brewing cyclone for the area.

The officers carry the prayers of the nation to lend a hand to a neighbour in its time of need.