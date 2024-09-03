MG Rocket ride remains suspended

[Source: Nellie Tuipulotu Jiuta / Facebook]

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh says the MG Rocket ride, which is under investigation over a recent incident at the Hibiscus Festival, will remain closed.

Singh highlighted this as the Ministry is still investigating the cause of the turnbuckle failure.

He says initial investigation has revealed that the MG Rocket was fully loaded with 12 children on board during the time of the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says that cart number three turnbuckle broke, and the cart tilted to the left, causing the rear left side of the rocket wing to rub against the ground surface.

He adds that the purpose of the turnbuckle is to align and hold the cart in its position. The turnbuckle was located at the right-hand side of cart number three and was still intact on its mounting, and the children were securely held to the cart by the seat belts.

The Minister says there was no injury sustained by any child/riders.

Singh says during the incident, the seat belt served its purpose to restrain the patron in their cart seats. The carts are held firmly by the two bolts and nuts and can’t dislodge from any of the six rotating arms.

The Employment Minister further added that prior to operating these amusement rides for this weeklong Hibiscus festival, the NOHSS Team conducted OHS inspections, testing, and certification of all rides.

He says the owners and operators went through the normal orientation exercise on the standard operating procedures for operating amusement rides.