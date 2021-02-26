Methodist Church ready to work with government

The largest religious denomination, the Methodist Church of Fiji is ready to work with the government to help move the country forward.

Speaking to FBC News, newly appointed President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says they are aware of the COVID-19 impact and other social issues facing the country.

Vunisuwai says the church’s new hierarchy has mapped out the plans for a way forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are always ready to work with the government in all ways that we can promote the advance of our society and the welfare of our society. So there is no hindrance and we hope to do the same in the future.”

Church New General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu says they are also working on enhancing relationships with other ethnicities who are part of the Church.

“We are working to also improve our relationships with the Indian Division, we have a new minister for outreach now, just started about three weeks ago and he is i-Taukei and is a fluent Hindu so we are moving on to that.”

The New Heads of the Methodist Church were elected by the Church Standing Committee last week as members continue to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.