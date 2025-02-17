Methodist Church and FBC ink deal

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma president Rev Dr Semesa Turagavou and FBC's Business Relationships Manager Gurjeet Singh at the signing of an agreement to extend services on Radio Fiji 1 on Sundays.

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma president Reverend Dr Semesa Turagavou says the inking of a deal with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will help them address key issues affecting the nation.

He said the church has 186,865 members who are eagerly awaiting to hear the church’s vision and how it will address issues affecting the country.

“The church can’t do it alone, the church cannot sit back and sit silently, we want to be the voice of God to the nation and through your assistance we can do it,” Rev Turagavou said.

At present, the Methodist Church airs a program every Sunday from 8pm to 8.30pm and under the new deal, they will also air a new segment titled Na Vosa Ni Kalou from 6am to 6.30am, also on Sundays, beginning March 2.

FBC’s Business Relationships Manager Gurjeet Singh said as the nation’s foremost radio broadcaster, they were proud to partner with the Methodist Church, the country’s largest Christian denomination.

He said everyone was aware of the hike in domestic violence, rape, drugs and other issues affecting the country, and lauded the Methodist Church for using FBC’s Radio Fiji 1 platform to address those issues.

“I believe through this partnership, FBC can contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” he said.

