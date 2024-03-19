Meth accused remanded

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 37-year-old man has been remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

He is charged with unlawful possession of more than 1.4kilograms of methamphetamine, illicit drugs and for allegedly bribing a police officer.

The accused during a raid at his home in Barara Settlement, Sigatoka on Friday was allegedly found with a zip lock plastic containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Another search conducted inside the accused persons’ home also led to the discovery of a parcel and another zip lock plastic both containing methamphetamine.

The accused was also charged with one count of Bribery for allegedly bribing the arresting officer with $3000 to throw away the seized substances.

He has been remanded until next week Thursday and the case has been transferred to the High Court.