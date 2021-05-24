Medical personnel arrive to support Health Ministry

Eight personnel from a joint Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Team arrived in Nadi yesterday.

This is in response to the Fijian Government’s request for Australia and New Zealand to help the Ministry of Health & Medical Services as Fiji bolster the fight against COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The team’s priority over the next 28 days will be creating additional spaces to offer care to non-COVID patients and to strengthen infection control protocols.

The team is fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine in Nadi.