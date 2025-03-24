Mechanical fault to cause water disruptions

Hundreds of people in the wider Suva area can expect water disruption from this morning.

The Water Authority of Fiji says one pump out of the three pumps at the Savura raw water pump station, which supplies raw water to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, has encountered a mechanical issue.

It says as a result, raw water inflow to the plant has been reduced, leading to decreased production and lower reservoir levels.

WAF says due to this, customers in elevated areas within the Tamavua system may experience low water pressure or intermittent supply throughout the day.

It says their technical teams are working urgently to repair the pumps, and they anticipate the restoration of the pumps by 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji adds says once repairs are complete, we will focus on recovering production and replenishing reservoir levels to restore normal supply.

Water carting services will be provided for impacted customers.

𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀:

𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐯𝐮𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫

Low Pressure to No Water – elevated areas include all feeding from Tamavua Reservoir, Namadi Heights, Princes Road, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna Road, Nailuva Road, Delainavesi Area and elevated areas in Lami, Panaromic, Waiqanake and Togalevu.

𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫

Low Pressure to No Water to Elevated Areas – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa Road, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu Residents next to the Reservoir.

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫

Low pressure to No Water – all customers feeding from Tacirua Reservoir – Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg Avenue, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus Garage, Amputch Street, Princes Road, LDS, Twomey Hospital, Bel Air Road.

𝐃𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐯𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫

No Water – All customers feeding from Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School and Vunileba Settlement.

