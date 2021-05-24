Home

News

Measures taken to address teacher shortage

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 6, 2022 5:30 am
[File Photo]

The shortage of primary school teachers has seen qualified secondary school teachers posted to teach at the primary level.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says the ministry is in need of qualified teachers who can teach Early Childhood Education, special inclusive education, and also primary education.

“We opted for qualified secondary school teachers who have done education units to teach primary students and there are some teachers who have been teaching there for the last 10 years and they thoroughly enjoy teaching primary school.”

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the ministry has publicly stated that there is a shortage of qualified teachers.

Kumar adds that they will continue to encourage teachers to upgrade their qualifications to better serve students.

