McDonald honored for contributions

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade hosted a farewell ceremony for the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, acknowledging his significant contributions in strengthening the Vuvale Partnership between Fiji and Australia.

During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for McDonald’s dedication and unwavering commitment to deepening bilateral relations, fostering economic cooperation, and enhancing development partnerships.

He highlighted the strong collaboration between the two nations across trade, investment, climate resilience, and regional security.

Article continues after advertisement

Under his tenure, Fiji and Australia have worked closely on initiatives which have strengthened economic ties, facilitated trade opportunities, and provided critical support for Fiji’s recovery and resilience.

The Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged Australia’s ongoing support for Fiji’s MSME sector, digital transformation, and capacity-building programs, which have contributed to economic growth and sustainable development.

He emphasized that while this farewell marks the end of an era, the friendship and collaboration between Fiji and Australia will continue to thrive.

In his response, McDonald expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality of the Fijian people and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to the enduring Vuvale Partnership.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.