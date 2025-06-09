Matuku builds its own Secondary School

Students on Matuku Island in the Lau Group will soon no longer have to travel to Viti Levu for secondary education.

Villagers have started construction of the island’s first-ever secondary school after raising over $298,000 during Matuku Day last weekend.

The fundraising was supported by a Non-Government Organization, the Divine Fijian Group, and Divine Fijians Home Care, who opened the soli with a $100,000 pledge.

Article continues after advertisement

Parent Unaisi Bola says the school will allow more children to stay on the island for their education.

“My family is planning to enroll our child in Viti Levu for education. However, we have determined that if our child were to attend, our entire family would need to accompany him. Fortunately, with the opening of the new school, there is no longer a need to travel to Viti Levu, as he will be attending Matuku Secondary School as a Form 3 student starting this year.”

Another parent, Lincoln Saint John, says children previously had to travel long distances and stay with relatives for schooling.

“Most of them used to stay with our other relatives, and we are concerned that some may experience unfair treatment in their current living situations. Fortunately, we now have a secondary school, which means we no longer need to send our children to Viti Levu for their education, a change that began with our generation.”

The completion of the school marks a milestone for Matuku, offering young learners better opportunities and setting an example of resilience and unity for the Lau Group and other maritime islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.