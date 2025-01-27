Matua program expansion plan

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has stated that plans to expand the Matua Programs to other districts may cause a delay in the implementation timeline, but it is an effort they are actively working towards.

The Minister highlighted that the Ministry has continued to receive concerns from various school heads regarding the compensation for teachers who conduct Matua classes in the afternoon.

Radrodro adds that these concerns are being addressed as part of ongoing discussions to ensure fair compensation and support for the teachers involved.

[Education Minister Aseri Radrodro]

“We were planning to introduce this into other districts: one in Nabua, one in the Western Division, one in the Northern Division, and one in the Eastern Division.”

Radrodro says that the Ministry has taken into consideration allocating a portion of the funding to support the Matua Program students.

He adds that this decision aims to ensure that the program is adequately funded and able to meet the needs of students participating in the Matua classes.

The Minister emphasized that the allocation would help address some of the financial challenges and further improve the quality of education pro-vided to these students across the districts.